Wealth creation: 55 crore UPI users vs 6 crore investors — to increase participation India can learn from global markets

EY India's latest ‘Wealth inclusion in India: Expanding investor participation beyond metros’ report notes that trends have evolved, and the country is poised to add 10 crore long-term investors by 2035 as wealth creation expands to tier 2 and 3 cities.
It added that the new investors can be credited to rising participation from smaller cities, young investors, women and digitally connected households. Further, Gen Z or investors under the age of 30 now comprise 38% of the investor base in India, up from 23% in FY19.
It added that despite the growth there is untapped potential, noting that India currently has over 55 crore active UPI users, compared to the 6.2 crore individuals investing in mutual funds and about 5 crore people actively participating in the equity markets. “The gap indicates that while digital access has scaled rapidly, broad-based wealth participation is still at an early stage,” it added.
The report pointed to global lessons from five countries that can be integrated into one approach to build India’s path to inclusive and sustainable wealth creation.
As per the report, unlike most developed markets, India's pathway to wealth inclusion could be unique, as it is being built on population-scale digital public infrastructure, real-time payments, digital identity and rapidly expanding mobile connectivity.
It noted that no international model can be replicated directly but added that global experience highlights a common principle — wealth participation expands when investing is embedded into everyday financial behavior, supported by trusted institutions and delivered through simple, scalable customer experiences.
The report highlighted key learnings that India can adopt as follows:
The most relevant lessons from global experience are not product-specific or market-specific, as per the report. They are principles that consistently drive broader participation and better investor outcomes, and India's DPI ecosystem provides a unique opportunity to scale these principles nationally, it added.
“India's opportunity is to combine these principles with its unique digital public infrastructure ecosystem. The resulting model should be embedded in everyday financial journeys, powered by responsible technology, governed by trust and measured by long-term wealth creation outcomes rather than account openings or product sales,” it noted.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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