Money
Navigating - and optimising - the three phases of wealth creation
Summary
- Wealth creation is a lifelong journey, not a destination. Each phase requires a unique approach and mindset.
As India approaches becoming the world's third-largest economy, a new era of wealth creation emerges. With GDP projected to triple in the next decade, it's an opportune time for Indians to embrace wealth consciousness.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more