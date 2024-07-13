Weekend Wrap: From RVNL to ONGC, top market movers and news of week

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on July 12, 2024.

First Published13 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM IST
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended July 12, 2024.
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended July 12, 2024.

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 5.16 billion to reach USD 657.16 billion for the week ending July 5, 2024.
  • Shares of Bansal Wire Industries got listed at a premium of 37% over the issue price of 256 and shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals got listed at a premium of 31% over the issue price of 1008.
  • Tata AMC, Mirae AMC, Franklin India AMC, Edelweiss AMC, Kotak AMC and Canara Robeco AMC have launched the NFO for Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund, Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF FoF Fund, Franklin India Multicap Fund, Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund, Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund and Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund. The NFO closes on 19 July 2024, 22 July 2024, 23 July 2024, 24 July 2024 and 26 July 2024 respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
