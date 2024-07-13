Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From RVNL to ONGC, top market movers and news of week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From RVNL to ONGC, top market movers and news of week

Kuvera

Presenting a comprehensive recap of the week's highlights, spanning from top news to market performance, here's your market wrap for the week concluding on July 12, 2024.

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended July 12, 2024.

Top News

  • India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by USD 5.16 billion to reach USD 657.16 billion for the week ending July 5, 2024.
  • Shares of Bansal Wire Industries got listed at a premium of 37% over the issue price of 256 and shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals got listed at a premium of 31% over the issue price of 1008.
  • Tata AMC, Mirae AMC, Franklin India AMC, Edelweiss AMC, Kotak AMC and Canara Robeco AMC have launched the NFO for Tata Nifty India Tourism Index Fund, Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF FoF Fund, Franklin India Multicap Fund, Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund, Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund and Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund. The NFO closes on 19 July 2024, 22 July 2024, 23 July 2024, 24 July 2024 and 26 July 2024 respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.