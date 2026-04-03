With no end in sight to the West Asia war, concerns are rising over inflation, interest rates and GDP growth in India. As part of the Money Guru series, Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis breaks down the potential impact on the economy, household finances and job markets, and assesses whether recession risks are real or overstated.
West Asia war poses no recession risk for India, but economic slowdown is on the cards: Madan Sabnavis
SummaryBank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis states a recession (negative GDP growth for two quarters) is unlikely. Even in a worst-case scenario, GDP growth may slow to around 7% from 7.2-7.25% currently projected.
With no end in sight to the West Asia war, concerns are rising over inflation, interest rates and GDP growth in India. As part of the Money Guru series, Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis breaks down the potential impact on the economy, household finances and job markets, and assesses whether recession risks are real or overstated.
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