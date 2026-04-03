West Asia war poses no recession risk for India, but economic slowdown is on the cards: Madan Sabnavis

Inflation in India has been relatively benign. What impact could the West Asia war and energy crisis have on everyday inflation, especially food and fuel prices?

At a theoretical level, inflation could rise, but much depends on how long the war lasts, how high crude oil prices go and how much of this increase is passed on to consumers. So far, the government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, absorbing much of the crude price increase. The key question is how long this can continue.