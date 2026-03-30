War or no war, the fundamentals of investing remain unchanged: Sanjay Grover of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Is your GIFT City fund for retail investors? How should investors view it for global diversification?

We currently offer an outbound US Small Cap Fund structured as a Category III AIF, primarily for non-retail resident Indian investors. The minimum investment amount is $150,000. It is structured as a Category III AIF feeder fund, investing in the BNP Paribas US Small Cap Fund, which has historically demonstrated the ability to outperform its benchmark. Over time, such strategies have shown the potential to deliver strong returns. As portfolios grow, geographic diversification becomes increasingly important. A comparison of India and US market returns—along with currency movements—highlights the value of global exposure. GIFT City is a step forward in making international investing more accessible. We are also working on launching an inbound fund for NRIs and other global investors.