India’s dependence on energy imports is making the current geopolitical situation amid the West Asia war complex for the economy, believes Sanjay Grover, managing director and chief executive, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. While these tensions could keep crude prices elevated, disrupt supply chains, and weigh on global growth and earnings, in an interview with Mint, he said such corrections often create compelling entry points for long-term investors.
War or no war, the fundamentals of investing remain unchanged: Sanjay Grover of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
SummaryFor long-term investors, staggered investments through diversified equity funds remain a prudent way to navigate volatility, says Sanjay Grover, MD and CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.
India’s dependence on energy imports is making the current geopolitical situation amid the West Asia war complex for the economy, believes Sanjay Grover, managing director and chief executive, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. While these tensions could keep crude prices elevated, disrupt supply chains, and weigh on global growth and earnings, in an interview with Mint, he said such corrections often create compelling entry points for long-term investors.
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