Pay Commission: Bengal's 7th panel to cover non-teaching staff of state-aided universities, education boards—All we know

Pay Commission: West Bengal's 7th panel will cover non-teaching staff of state-aided universities and education boards and examine their existing pay structure and service conditions. Here's all we know… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 Nov 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
The West Bengal 7th state Pay Commission will cover examine existing pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching staff of state-aided universities and education boards.
The West Bengal 7th state Pay Commission will cover examine existing pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching staff of state-aided universities and education boards. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The West Bengal state government's 7th Pay Commission, will review pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of three education boards, PTI reported.

A resolution from the state finance department dated 5 November and published on Friday, said that non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education have been brought under the ambit of the 7th state panel, it added.

What issues will Bengal's 7th pay panel review?

The panel is expected to review pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of all state-aided universities, along with regular employees of the WBBSE, WBCHSE and WBBME and make the necessary recommendations at the earliest, it said.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches open or closed on 7 Nov?

A senior state government official told PTI this will allow the panel to examine the existing pay structure and service conditions of these employees before making its recommendations. “The commission will look into the existing arrangements and submit its recommendations in line with the terms of reference laid down by the state government,” the official added.

Notably, the report added that the notification does not specify the extent of the proposed salary hike, the revised pay structure, the date from which it would come into effect or whether arrears would be paid. This will likely to be taken up after the commission submits its recommendations, officials and sources told the agency.

Which universities are covered?

The notification lists 25 state-aided universities whose non-teaching employees will come under the review. These include:

Aliah University, Bankura University, Burdwan University, Calcutta University, Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, Diamond Harbour Women's University, Gour Banga University, Jadavpur University, Kalyani University, Kazi Nazrul University, Netaji Subhas Open University, North Bengal University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University, Raiganj University, Sanskrit College and University, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Vidyasagar University, and West Bengal State University among others.

Also Read | DA hike: Karnataka, Arunachal govt increase dearness allowance ahead of Diwali

West Bengal 7th state CPC: All we know

  • The 7th Pay Commission was constituted earlier to examine the pay structure and service conditions of state government employees and certain other categories of employees.
  • It was asked to review the existing salary structure, dearness allowance (DA), special and travelling allowances, promotion rules, pensions and other retirement benefits.
  • Its mandate also includes determining how starting salaries should be fixed under any revised pay structure and examining the process for revising pensions of retired government employees.
  • Its terms of reference were laid down through two separate government resolutions issued on July 22 and July 29.
  • The latest resolution, issued from the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’, extends the commission's mandate to the specified institutions and education bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyPay Commission
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPay Commission: Bengal's 7th panel to cover non-teaching staff of state-aided universities, education boards—All we know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.