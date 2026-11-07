Pay Commission: Bengal's 7th panel to cover non-teaching staff of state-aided universities, education boards—All we know

The West Bengal state government's 7th Pay Commission, will review pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of three education boards, PTI reported.
A resolution from the state finance department dated 5 November and published on Friday, said that non-teaching employees of state-aided universities and regular employees of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education have been brought under the ambit of the 7th state panel, it added.
The panel is expected to review pay structure and service conditions of non-teaching employees of all state-aided universities, along with regular employees of the WBBSE, WBCHSE and WBBME and make the necessary recommendations at the earliest, it said.
A senior state government official told PTI this will allow the panel to examine the existing pay structure and service conditions of these employees before making its recommendations. “The commission will look into the existing arrangements and submit its recommendations in line with the terms of reference laid down by the state government,” the official added.
Notably, the report added that the notification does not specify the extent of the proposed salary hike, the revised pay structure, the date from which it would come into effect or whether arrears would be paid. This will likely to be taken up after the commission submits its recommendations, officials and sources told the agency.
The notification lists 25 state-aided universities whose non-teaching employees will come under the review. These include:
Aliah University, Bankura University, Burdwan University, Calcutta University, Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, Diamond Harbour Women's University, Gour Banga University, Jadavpur University, Kalyani University, Kazi Nazrul University, Netaji Subhas Open University, North Bengal University, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Presidency University, Rabindra Bharati University, Raiganj University, Sanskrit College and University, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Vidyasagar University, and West Bengal State University among others.
(With inputs from PTI)
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