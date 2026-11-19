The West Bengal state government this week announced a number of benefits for serving and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) of the state cadre, which come into immediate effect, PTI reported.
In three memorandums on Monday, the state announced education loans of ₹50 lakh for children of the officers and enhanced sumptuary allowances of up to ₹51,000 for IPS officers of the ranks of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Director General of Police (DGP), among other benefits, it added.
Notably, sumptuary allowance is a special monthly fund to cover expenses incurred on entertaining official visitors or managing hospitality duties associated with the public office of high-ranking officials, as per the report.
According to the state memoranda, the following benefits are announced:
The government said the welfare measures had been under consideration for some time.
(With inputs from PTI)
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