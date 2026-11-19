The West Bengal state government this week announced a number of benefits for serving and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) of the state cadre, which come into immediate effect, PTI reported.

In three memorandums on Monday, the state announced education loans of ₹50 lakh for children of the officers and enhanced sumptuary allowances of up to ₹51,000 for IPS officers of the ranks of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Director General of Police (DGP), among other benefits, it added.

Notably, sumptuary allowance is a special monthly fund to cover expenses incurred on entertaining official visitors or managing hospitality duties associated with the public office of high-ranking officials, as per the report.

West Bengal announces benefits for state cadre IPS: Highlights According to the state memoranda, the following benefits are announced:

Under the revised structure, DGPs and officers of equivalent rank will receive ₹ 51,000 per month as sumptuary allowance.

51,000 per month as sumptuary allowance. While ADGPs will be entitled to ₹ 25,500 as sumptuary allowance.

25,500 as sumptuary allowance. And IGPs will be entitled to ₹ 22,500 per month as sumptuary allowance.

22,500 per month as sumptuary allowance. The allowances will be revised once every three years in line with the cumulative percentage increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) sanctioned by the Centre during the preceding three-year period.

The monthly ceiling has been fixed at ₹ 80,000 for DGPs, ₹ 70,000 for ADGPs and ₹ 60,000 for IGPs, it said.

80,000 for DGPs, 70,000 for ADGPs and 60,000 for IGPs, it said. The government has also extended a sumptuary allowance of ₹ 15,000 per month to IPS officers below the rank of IGP posted in Kolkata, another order said.

15,000 per month to IPS officers below the rank of IGP posted in Kolkata, another order said. The amount will be revised every three years, subject to an overall ceiling of ₹ 30,000 per month, it added.

HRA, education loans for children Further, it stated that such officers will also be entitled to reimbursement of house rent up to ₹ 60,000 per month if they are not provided government accommodation and do not draw House Rent Allowance (HRA).

60,000 per month if they are not provided government accommodation and do not draw House Rent Allowance (HRA). The reimbursement will be based on actual bills, and applicants will have to furnish a no-objection certificate regarding non-availability of government accommodation and declare that they do not own a house in specified areas of Kolkata and adjoining urban jurisdictions, the notification stated.

The package also provides one camp office attendant for these officers, with reimbursement at Labour Department rates, subject to the condition that no government-paid casual staff, orderly or Home Guard is already performing similar duties.

In another significant provision, the government has sanctioned an education loan of up to ₹ 50 lakh for the children of IPS officers, covering studies in India and abroad, including boarding school education.

50 lakh for the children of IPS officers, covering studies in India and abroad, including boarding school education. As per the order, the loan will be extended on the same terms and conditions as the House Building Advance.

Further, each IPS officer will also be entitled to a monthly knowledge tools allowance of ₹ 10,000 for subscriptions used in official work, on the basis of self-certification, it added.

10,000 for subscriptions used in official work, on the basis of self-certification, it added. Meanwhile, the government has replaced the existing Home Town and All India Leave Travel Concession provisions with an option to travel to select foreign destinations once in a four-year block.

The list includes Southeast Asian countries, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Dubai and Mauritius. “However, the admissible fare cannot exceed the fare applicable for travel to the farthest point within India,” it specified.

Post-retirement benefits extended Further, newly inducted IPS probationers will be provided a laptop or desktop along with a printer, with the total cost capped at ₹ 2 lakh, it said.

2 lakh, it said. The order also allows reimbursement of electricity charges for consumption of up to 500 units per month towards maintenance of the camp offices of officers of the rank of IGP and above.

In a separate memorandum, the state government has extended post-retirement benefits to IPS officers retiring henceforth in the rank of DGP and residing in West Bengal.

Such retired officers will be entitled to two attendants at Labour Department rates, provided no government-funded staff is already performing similar duties, apart from an internet allowance of ₹ 5,000 per month.

5,000 per month. The reimbursement will be made by the Home and Hill Affairs Department against monthly claims. The government said the welfare measures had been under consideration for some time.