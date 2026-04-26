WFH employee moves to Manali, reveals monthly expenses to enjoy snow, free WiFi, homecooked food

A social media user moved to the mountains to enjoy the perks of her remote job. From enjoying snow to making , the 23-year old woman shared her every day life in Manali. She also broke down her monthly cost in the mountains, one of the most asked questions by the netizens.

Remote work from Manali Going by the user id @manisha_in_mountains on Instagram, Manisha is a marketing strategist by profession. Revealing the reality of living in the mountains, she broke down how much she spends in a month, including her rent, electricity, food, groceries and other expenses.

She took to Instagram and posted a video of her 'January' expenses in Old Manali. She revealed, “How much does it cost to be living in the mountains as a remote corporate employee?"

How much does it cost to live in mountains She spends a major chunk of her monthly expenditure on her rent as it is located in the most convenient location with amenities like public transport, eateries and laundry services nearby.

Her abode in the mountains is an aesthetic but spacious 1RK (1 room, kitchen) apartment from where she enjoys blue skies, mountain view and free WiFi. She shared, "I live in a spacious 1RK apartment in old Manali whose monthly rent is ₹15,000."

“WiFi is free in all homestays here so I don't pay a dime to work from home,” she said.

The user revealed that she saves money with home-cooked food. She shared her other non-negotiable utility bills: "Utilities like laundry, electricity cost me ₹2,000 to ₹2,300."

“Electricity is consistent except for really bad weather. If power goes out, you can always go sit and work out of a cafe with power backup.”

“I try to cook all my meals at home and groceries for the month costed me ₹4,200.”

“Roads are super well-connected in Manali and you can find your way in and out anytime despite floods and snow," her caption revealed.

But, what about flying in and out of Manali? "In Jan-end, I travelled from Manali to Kolkata during peak snow and I paid ₹7,500 for flight and other transit costs," she further revealed her travel expenses.

Also Read | JPMorgan techie in Bengaluru reveals that she spends up to ₹35,000 each month

"I spent around ₹2,500 on grooming, ₹2,000 on recharges and subscriptions on my editing tools and ₹1,300 on miscellaneous."

The user also admitted to spending more than usual in the month and shared how she has learned to balance it out as much as possible.

"This month I went a little overboard with eating out and my cost of fun came around ₹6,500. So I capped by shopping at ₹1,600. That brings my total monthly expense to ₹42,940."

Watch:

“Social life is amazing in Manali and it’s always a good time hanging out with friends (sometimes too much lol)," her caption mentioned.

Internet reacts Her video has gained a lot of reaction from netizens.

Among them, one commented, “So tempted to do this.”

“How much you make a month,” asked someone.

A different user wrote, “Damn! Even Manali is getting expensive.”