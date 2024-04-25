What are the compliance requirements for a demat account? MintGenie explains
Compliance requirements for demat accounts include documentation, KYC norms, transaction reporting, and regulatory disclosures to ensure investor interests, market integrity, and legal compliance in financial activities.
In the realm of modern investing, dematerialised accounts, or demat accounts, have become indispensable tools for securely holding and managing securities in electronic form. However, with the convenience of demat accounts comes a set of compliance requirements that investors must adhere to.