What are the KYC norms for opening a demat account? MintGenie explains
KYC, short for 'Know Your Client,' is a mandatory process to identify and verify clients' identity in financial institutions. It involves steps like customer identification, understanding financial activities, and assessing money laundering risks to safeguard against illicit financial activities.
Opening a demat account is a crucial step for investors looking to invest directly in the stock market. However, before diving into the world of trading and investments, individuals must adhere to certain KYC (Know Your Customer) norms mandated by regulatory authorities.