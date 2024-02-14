What fund managers think of the current PSU rally

Trends like the resurgence of PSU banks from NPL cycles and the profitability enhancement in oil marketing companies (OMCs )due to oil price stabilization are promising. Additionally, emerging themes like defence and railways, propelled by governmental initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ are expected to fuel growth in the PSU segment. I acknowledge the cyclical nature of commodities like steel and natural resources, suggesting potential for recovery after a period of underperformance. While OMCs have shown recent strength, I see tactical opportunities amid challenges like time correction. Despite recent price momentum, investors should recognize that growth rates may not match historical speeds. ABSL’s strategic viewpoint towards PSUs stresses the enduring potential of these entities in contributing to corporate profit shares. Overall, my analysis highlights the dynamic nature of the PSU sector, urging investors to navigate market volatility with a focus on long-term value creation.