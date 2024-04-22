How to open a joint demat account? Here's a step-by-step guide
A joint demat account is an investment account shared by multiple individuals with equal rights. Specific regulations govern joint demat accounts with a maximum of three holders.
Opening and managing a demat account has become more convenient with the widespread availability of mobile trading applications. The process of opening a demat account through a depository participant (DP) is straightforward and akin to opening a bank account.