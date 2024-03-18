What is commodity trading and can I start this trade through a demat account?
Commodity trading stands as a time-honored financial practice deeply rooted in the foundation of global commerce, offering a distinct investment avenue compared to traditional stocks or bonds. Grounded in tangible assets spanning from crude oil to agricultural staples, commodity trading involves the buying and selling of these physical goods in various forms, including raw materials, energy resources, agricultural produce, and precious metals, among others, on dedicated commodity exchanges.