What is Passive Investing? How’s it different from putting your money through active investments? Explained

Passive investing means putting money into investments that follow a market index. The aim is to earn returns close to that index, after accounting for costs. It usually involves holding investments for years and avoiding frequent buying or selling.

An index measures the performance of a group of investments. In India, examples include the Nifty 50 and Sensex. Think of an index as a basket containing shares from different companies. A fund that follows that index aims to replicate the basket and its proportions.

For example, imagine you put ₹1,000 into a Nifty 50 index fund. Your money joins other investors' money to buy shares that track that index. You do not need to choose each company yourself. However, you own units of the fund, rather than those shares directly.

This approach differs from active investing. An active fund manager selects investments in hopes of beating a chosen market index. A passive fund manager works to follow the index. The fund still needs management, especially when the index changes its holdings.

Index mutual funds and many exchange-traded funds, called ETFs, offer passive investing. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, where their prices change during trading hours. Index mutual fund purchases follow the applicable daily price, called net asset value (NAV). Both can provide access to multiple investments through a single fund.

Lower costs are a major attraction. Passive funds usually spend less on research and engage in less frequent trading than active funds. Their expenses are often lower although charges vary between funds. These expenses reduce your returns, so even small differences matter over many years.

Spreading money across companies can reduce dependence on any single business. However, passive investing does not remove risk or guarantee profits. If the tracked market falls, your investment can also lose value. A fund focused on a single industry may offer far less variety than a broad index.

Also, a fund may not perfectly match its index. Expenses, cash holdings and trading timing can create differences in returns. Investors should check costs and how closely the fund follows its index. High returns alone do not show whether a fund suits your needs.

Investing through SIP You can invest regularly in an index mutual fund through a systematic investment plan (SIP). This lets you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals. An SIP is a payment method, not a promise of profit.

Passive investing can simplify investing, but careful selection remains important. Your choice should reflect your goals, available time, and comfort with market falls. Review your investments, especially when your needs change.