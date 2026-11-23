Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has promised to revive the Yash Bharti Samman and double the monthly honorarium paid to its recipients from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh if his party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections.

The announcement brings the award, instituted to recognise outstanding talent and contributions across different fields, back into the political spotlight ahead of the state polls.

Yadav made the announcement on Sunday, November 22, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of his father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Recalling his father's approach towards public service and support for talented individuals, Akhilesh said Mulayam Singh, popularly known as Netaji, had helped people during difficult circumstances and worked to strengthen the socialist movement.

"Netaji never abandoned anyone in difficult times. He always helped those in need and continuously connected people to strengthen the socialist movement and its inclusive ideology," PTI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

Recalling initiatives introduced during previous Samajwadi Party governments, he referred to the distribution of laptops to students and the establishment of the Yash Bharti awards to recognise exceptional achievements.

"If the Samajwadi Party forms the government in 2027, the Yash Bharti Samman will be reinstated. The honorarium given to its recipients will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh," he said.

What is Yash Bharti Samman? The Yash Bharti Samman is an award instituted by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1994 under the then chief ministership of Mulayam Singh Yadav. It was established to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields and brought recognition to the state.

The award covers a wide range of disciplines, including literature, music, fine arts, cinema, sports, education, science, journalism and social work. It has honoured prominent personalities from different backgrounds for their achievements and contributions to society.

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The honour carries a cash prize, a shawl and a citation. Under the revised award scheme, the cash component was increased to ₹11 lakh.

When was the Yash Bharti Samman discontinued? The award has experienced interruptions under successive state governments. After its introduction in 1994, it was discontinued during periods when the Samajwadi Party was out of power and was revived after the party returned to power in 2012 under Akhilesh Yadav.

In October 2015, the Akhilesh-led government also introduced a lifetime monthly pension of ₹50,000 for Yash Bharti and Padma award recipients from Uttar Pradesh who sought the benefit.