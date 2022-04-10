What NRIs need to know about real estate investment in India

Against the backdrop of the challenges faced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy faced severe hardships. However, the pandemic is over, and the Indian economy is resurgent. “The pent-up demand has started to come to the fore, and the economy will grow leaps and bounds in the coming years. This will appreciate the property prices, and the NRI investors can expect a handsome ‘Return on Investment’ on the invested money. New segments of investment such as fractional ownership of land, co-working spaces, commercial real estate, and warehousing present an excellent opportunity for the NRI real estate investors," said Subhash Goel, MD- Goel Ganga Developments.