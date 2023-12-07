Money
What Saurabh Mukherjea’s 5-year report card tells us
Neil Borate 4 min read 07 Dec 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Summary
- As his PMS strategy falters, harried investors demand explanation on performance
Mumbai: This was not how Saurabh Mukherjea envisaged his portfolio management service (PMS) would end up after five years: investors demanding an explanation about performance and ₹40 crore being pulled out of the PMS every day. Yet, on the fifth anniversary of his PMS, Mukherjea should be a worried man. But, is he?
