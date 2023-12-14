What the 10% income in LIC Jeevan Utsav policy implies

New Delhi: Guaranteed income for the lifetime! Sounds enticing, especially when it is from insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, whose famous tagline in ads ‘jeevan ke saath bhi; jeevan ke baad bhi, has influenced generations to buy a policy. Many of its polices continue to be popular, be it Jeevan Umang or Saral Pension, for its multiple benefits—so much so that many people look forward to its new launches. And with LIC Jeevan Utsav’s launch on 29 November, the insurer created a buzz in investment circles. The reason: 10% guaranteed payouts annually, for the rest of your life. But what exactly does the 10% imply for an investor?