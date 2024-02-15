What the key fact statement says about your bank loan

Taking out a bank loan can be a stressful experience, especially if one is not aware of the charges that could be levied by the lender over and above the loan interest rate. To be sure, some lenders do share all such charges in a key fact statement (KFS) before the loan agreement is signed, but not all borrowers keep an eye out for it. But its importance is underscored by the fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week made it mandatory for all lenders to provide the KFS to all borrowers.