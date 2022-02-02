What this TDS tweak in real estate transaction mean for home buyers and sellers

“TDS of 1% is applicable on sale of immovable property on the sum paid to the seller ie. 1% is applicable on the consideration paid to the seller. The buyer has to deduct this TDS. Here stamp duty value is not considered. However, where business income is calculated or where capital gains have to be calculated if the transaction value is less than stamp duty value, the higher value is considered. The same has been made applicable to TDS, whereby, stamp duty value if higher shall apply for TDS of 1%. This move has come even though such TDS is adjustable for the taxpayer (seller) against tax payable overall, and where capital gains are invested, such TDS is in fact refunded. However, this will lead to higher tax mop-up - which may be later adjusted against tax dues or refunded if cap gains are claimed as exempt," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear.

