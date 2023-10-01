What to Expect from RBI’s policy meet this week
The last interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the current rate hike cycle, happened on 8 February. The next meeting is round the corner, on 6 October. It is likely that RBI would pause at the current level for some time. There is also a faint expectation that RBI may hike the rate one last time, taking the repo rate from 6.5% to 6.75%. Here are two factors that will influence the decision by RBI.