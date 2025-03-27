What we lose when the world goes all-in on index investing
Andy Serwer , Barrons 4 min read 27 Mar 2025, 01:52 PM IST
SummaryCarol Geremia, president of MFS, frets that investors care more about beating indexes and benchmarks and less about finding great long-term investments in companies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Carol Geremia, president of Boston-based mutual fund company MFS, started in the business 40 years ago, the investing world was in a dark and different place.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less