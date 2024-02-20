Money
What you can do to get your employer to deposit PF, TDS
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 20 Feb 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Summary
- Complaints should be submitted to the provident fund organisation with necessary proof
Contributions towards employee provident fund (EPF) is an important component of your salary. Companies are mandated as per law to deduct the contribution from your salary and deposit it with the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). That, though, need not happen always. There have been several instances when errant companies deduct this amount from the salaries of their employees but fail to deposit it with the EPFO.
