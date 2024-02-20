What you can do to get your employer to deposit PF, TDS

Here, it is interesting to note that while the EPFO collects damages and interest from the employer on delayed PF contributions, employees are not compensated for the delays. Moreover, some of them lose out on interest income on delayed deposits in case a company clears all its arrears in one go in the ongoing month instead of updating the books in the correct order in past dates when deposits were actually due. “To ensure that the complainant gets due interest on past PF dues which the employer hadn’t deposited, ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) needs to be generated for the specific month in which the employer had defaulted, says Singh. All EPFO-registered employers have to submit ECR on a monthly basis which consists of member-wise details of the contributions.