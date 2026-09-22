What's 'Egg-Selling Mindset' in business? Check unique financial lessons from Power of the Jewish Intellect

Here’s a famous story that teaches a powerful money lesson. It explains how capital multiplies through smart choices. The example is a part of Jim Zane’s Power of the Jewish Intellect.

Old Mr Cohen had four sons. He wanted them to grow rich through business. He gave each son $100 as capital. Each son had complete freedom to invest.

The eldest son chose the egg business. He bought one chicken for $100. This chicken laid one egg daily. Each egg sold for one dollar. His yearly earnings became $365. This approach is called Organic Growth.

The second son also liked eggs. But he chose a smarter path. He learned that renting chickens costs less. Renting one chicken cost just $20 yearly. So, he rented five chickens instead.

His yearly earnings became $1,825. This method is called Lease Financing. Renting reduced his upfront cost significantly.

The third son went one step further. He rented five chickens like his brother. But he made a clever deal. He offered eggs for 80 cents each. In exchange, he asked for an advance payment. The farm boss worried about the risk involved.

His brothers agreed to become guarantors. This completely removed the boss's hesitation. The boss paid him $1,460 upfront. He used this money to rent more. He added 73 more chickens instantly.

His total yearly income became $22,776. This strategy combines borrowing and leverage. It's called Mortgage Loan plus Leveraging.

The youngest son studied his brothers' methods. He proposed something even bolder. He asked everyone to pool their capital together. He promised strong returns without extra investment. His brothers trusted him and agreed.

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He started with $400 in total. He rented 20 chickens using this money. Then he negotiated advance payments again. This advance helped him rent 292 more. His flock kept growing steadily larger. Once his scale became substantial, he acted smartly. He mortgaged his chickens at the bank.

The bank valued them at 50%. He borrowed $7,800 against this collateral. With this loan, he rented 390 more chickens. His total flock became remarkably large. His yearly income eventually touched $204,984. This method is called Group Mortgage Leveraging.

Egg-Selling Mindset: Explained Each brother represents a different financial stage. Together, they show how wealth compounds. The eldest relied only on personal capital. This limited his growth significantly over time. The second brother understood leasing's power.

Renting freed up capital for expansion. The third brother cleverly introduced advance payments. This created working capital before actual sales. The youngest combined every strategy together. He used pooling, leasing, advances and loans.

“The same ₹100 can be an investment, an opportunity, a resource for the future, or the foundation of something much bigger. The difference is not the money, it is the mindset behind it,” said Nupoor Pradhan QPFP®️, Deputy Relationship Manager, A D Naik Wealth.

“One person may use capital to buy an asset and grow patiently. Another may choose to access resources without owning them. Someone else may look at future cash flows and find a way to bring tomorrow’s opportunity into today,” she said.