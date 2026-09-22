What's 'Egg-Selling Mindset' in business? Check unique financial lessons from Power of the Jewish Intellect

Here’s a famous story that teaches a powerful money lesson. It explains how capital multiplies through smart choices. The example is a part of Jim Zane’s Power of the Jewish Intellect.
Old Mr Cohen had four sons. He wanted them to grow rich through business. He gave each son $100 as capital. Each son had complete freedom to invest.
The eldest son chose the egg business. He bought one chicken for $100. This chicken laid one egg daily. Each egg sold for one dollar. His yearly earnings became $365. This approach is called Organic Growth.
The second son also liked eggs. But he chose a smarter path. He learned that renting chickens costs less. Renting one chicken cost just $20 yearly. So, he rented five chickens instead.
His yearly earnings became $1,825. This method is called Lease Financing. Renting reduced his upfront cost significantly.
The third son went one step further. He rented five chickens like his brother. But he made a clever deal. He offered eggs for 80 cents each. In exchange, he asked for an advance payment. The farm boss worried about the risk involved.
His brothers agreed to become guarantors. This completely removed the boss's hesitation. The boss paid him $1,460 upfront. He used this money to rent more. He added 73 more chickens instantly.
His total yearly income became $22,776. This strategy combines borrowing and leverage. It's called Mortgage Loan plus Leveraging.
The youngest son studied his brothers' methods. He proposed something even bolder. He asked everyone to pool their capital together. He promised strong returns without extra investment. His brothers trusted him and agreed.
He started with $400 in total. He rented 20 chickens using this money. Then he negotiated advance payments again. This advance helped him rent 292 more. His flock kept growing steadily larger. Once his scale became substantial, he acted smartly. He mortgaged his chickens at the bank.
The bank valued them at 50%. He borrowed $7,800 against this collateral. With this loan, he rented 390 more chickens. His total flock became remarkably large. His yearly income eventually touched $204,984. This method is called Group Mortgage Leveraging.
Each brother represents a different financial stage. Together, they show how wealth compounds. The eldest relied only on personal capital. This limited his growth significantly over time. The second brother understood leasing's power.
Renting freed up capital for expansion. The third brother cleverly introduced advance payments. This created working capital before actual sales. The youngest combined every strategy together. He used pooling, leasing, advances and loans.
“The same ₹100 can be an investment, an opportunity, a resource for the future, or the foundation of something much bigger. The difference is not the money, it is the mindset behind it,” said Nupoor Pradhan QPFP®️, Deputy Relationship Manager, A D Naik Wealth.
“One person may use capital to buy an asset and grow patiently. Another may choose to access resources without owning them. Someone else may look at future cash flows and find a way to bring tomorrow’s opportunity into today,” she said.
“Your starting capital may determine where you begin, but your financial mindset determines how you use it. Don’t just ask, ‘What do I have?’. Ask, ‘What can I build with what I have?’,” she added.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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