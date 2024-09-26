Are sustainable fund managers any different?
Alex Edmans , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sep 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Summary
- Study finds that both sets of managers behave similarly, which suggests the sustainable impact might not be as big as some think.
Advocates of sustainable investing believe it could be the key to lowering carbon emissions and creating a more just society, claiming that asset managers can prod companies to do good by incorporating environmental and social factors into their investment decisions.
