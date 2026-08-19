We didn’t stumble into modern civilization by accident. We got here because, across centuries, someone was willing to bet time, effort, resources, and reputation on outcomes that weren’t guaranteed.
When it comes to investing, risk is loud. Opportunity is quiet.
SummaryWhy humans overestimate downside and underestimate potential upside.
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