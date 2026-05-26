When will I get my Social Security benefit this month? Payment schedule for May, who is eligibility, how to apply

Social Security beneficiaries usually receive their payouts on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month. But there are a few exceptions to keep in mind. Here’s what you need to know about this month’s Social Security payments.
Social Security retirement beneficiaries must be at least 62 years old and have earned at least 40 work credits, which is equal to about 10 years of work while paying Social Security taxes.
You may also be eligible for Social Security benefits if you have a physical disability or suffer from visual impairment and meet specific medical and work-credit criteria. Family members such as spouses, ex-spouses, survivors, dependent parents, and children of eligible workers may also qualify for payments. In that case, your payment would be based on the primary beneficiary’s birthday.
According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), payments are distributed on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month depending on the recipient’s birth date.
Supplemental Security Income benefits are usually paid on the first of the month. If it falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made on the preceding business day.
Payments are sent out in bundles, and for most people, they’re deposited directly through digital payments into a federally insured bank account.
The benefit is either sent to your bank account or loaded onto a Direct Express Debit Mastercard. You can chose either of these when you enroll.
If you currently receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits by check, you may need to switch to an electronic payment option if possible.
Direct deposits typically appear by 9 am on your payment day. If it is late, check with your bank to see if there has been a delay on their end.
If you receive your benefits by a physical check, it can take up to three business days. You can contact the SSA via phone at 800-772-1213, or online through your My Social Security account in case of any delay.
Your My Social Security account is a free personalized portal where you can:
You can set up an account even if you don't currently receive benefits. It’s a good idea to sign up for SSA to notify you when the payment is sent out but do confirm that the SSA has your correct bank information and address.
You can apply to start your Social Security benefits via your My Social Security account or make an appointment with an agent in person or by phone at 800-333-1795.
In your application, select the month you want your benefit to start. After you apply, SSA will send you a letter confirming that your benefits are approved or that you need to provide more information.
It usually takes at least a month to receive your first Social Security benefit after your application is processed. The exact timing of payment depends on processing times at the Social Security Administration. Currently, staffing cuts and other tech disruptions are raising alarms.
During an SSA operations meeting in April, an official from the agency reported that the field offices “are struggling right now to keep pace with the timeliness this year.”
Keeping this in mind, it is best to apply up to four months before you want to start receiving benefits.
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