Which funds will help me meet my retirement, other goals?
When you invest in a company, you invest for its prospective growth and this may take some time to unlock the potential
I am a salaried person and own a small flat in my home town. I have been regularly investing in the stock market since the last one year and have done well so far. Prior to this, I used to invest in public provident fund. Now, I want to invest in mutual funds to meet two financial goals of my child’s education and my retirement, which will be effective after 21 years. Which funds should I choose?
-Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message