Gold prices can differ slightly across Indian cities, prompting many buyers to wonder whether they could save money by purchasing jewellery in another state. Kerala is often seen as an attractive option because of its strong gold-buying culture, large number of jewellery shops and established gold trade. However, there is no single state where gold is always cheaper.

The price buyers ultimately pay depends on several factors, including the daily gold rate, jeweller margins, making charges and transportation costs.

Which Indian state has the lowest gold rate? Kerala is often a popular choice for gold buyers because the state has a long-standing love for gold and a thriving jewellery market. With plenty of jewellery shops competing for customers and steady demand throughout the year, buyers may find attractive prices and offers.

Kochi, in particular, is an important trading centre, with established connections to the gold import and bullion trade. Competition among jewellery retailers can also translate into attractive making charges and promotional offers.

Other major jewellery markets in states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may also offer competitive prices. Cities such as Chennai and Mumbai have well-established bullion and jewellery networks.

However, these advantages do not mean that Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra will always have the lowest gold rates. Prices can change daily, and individual jewellers may offer different rates and charges.

Why do gold rates differ across Indian states? Although gold prices largely follow international market movements and domestic benchmarks, buyers may notice small differences between cities. Some of the main reasons include:

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Transportation and logistics: Moving gold from import centres and bullion markets to retail outlets involves transportation, insurance and handling costs.

Jeweller margins: Retailers have different pricing policies. Competition between jewellery stores can influence the rates and offers available to customers.

Local demand: Gold purchases typically rise during wedding seasons and festivals. Strong demand can influence retail pricing and the offers available in different markets.

Making charges: The cost of turning gold into jewellery depends on its design, craftsmanship and labour. These charges can vary considerably between retailers.

International prices and currency movements: Changes in global gold prices and the rupee's value against the US dollar influence domestic rates across Indi

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GST is another important consideration, although it does not explain differences between states. Gold jewellery attracts 3% GST across India, making the tax rate uniform nationwide.

Is Kerala the cheapest place to buy gold? Kerala's large jewellery market and strong competition among retailers can make it an attractive destination for gold buyers. Its established trading links, including those centred around Kochi, also support its position as an important gold market.

However, buyers should not assume that every jewellery store in Kerala will offer lower prices than retailers elsewhere.

A store offering a lower gold rate may charge more for making or wastage, increasing the final bill. Another retailer may quote a slightly higher gold rate but offer lower making charges.

The difference becomes particularly important when purchasing heavier jewellery.

Gold Rates in India in Past 10 Days

Day 22k Gold Rate 24k Gold Rate 26 Nov 2026 1,12,652 1,22,982 25 Nov 2026 1,11,120 1,21,310 23 Nov 2026 1,14,613 1,25,123 20 Nov 2026 1,13,203 1,23,584 19 Nov 2026 1,19,066 1,29,985 18 Nov 2026 1,20,459 1,31,505 17 Nov 2026 1,23,127 1,34,418 16 Nov 2026 1,23,092 1,34,380 13 Nov 2026 1,24,470 1,35,884 12 Nov 2026 1,26,677 1,38,294

How to find the cheapest gold before buying If you are planning to purchase gold, compare prices using the following steps:

Check the daily rate for the exact purity you want, such as 18K, 22K or 24K.

Compare prices from multiple jewellers on the same day.

Ask separately about making charges and wastage charges.

Include the 3% GST and other applicable charges when calculating the final cost.

Check the BIS hallmark and six-character HUID to verify the jewellery's authenticity.

Buying gold from another state can make financial sense if the overall price is lower. However, travel expenses and other costs could wipe out any savings.