Gold prices can differ slightly across Indian cities, prompting many buyers to wonder whether they could save money by purchasing jewellery in another state. Kerala is often seen as an attractive option because of its strong gold-buying culture, large number of jewellery shops and established gold trade. However, there is no single state where gold is always cheaper.
The price buyers ultimately pay depends on several factors, including the daily gold rate, jeweller margins, making charges and transportation costs.
Kerala is often a popular choice for gold buyers because the state has a long-standing love for gold and a thriving jewellery market. With plenty of jewellery shops competing for customers and steady demand throughout the year, buyers may find attractive prices and offers.
Kochi, in particular, is an important trading centre, with established connections to the gold import and bullion trade. Competition among jewellery retailers can also translate into attractive making charges and promotional offers.
Other major jewellery markets in states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may also offer competitive prices. Cities such as Chennai and Mumbai have well-established bullion and jewellery networks.
However, these advantages do not mean that Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra will always have the lowest gold rates. Prices can change daily, and individual jewellers may offer different rates and charges.
Although gold prices largely follow international market movements and domestic benchmarks, buyers may notice small differences between cities. Some of the main reasons include:
GST is another important consideration, although it does not explain differences between states. Gold jewellery attracts 3% GST across India, making the tax rate uniform nationwide.
Kerala's large jewellery market and strong competition among retailers can make it an attractive destination for gold buyers. Its established trading links, including those centred around Kochi, also support its position as an important gold market.
However, buyers should not assume that every jewellery store in Kerala will offer lower prices than retailers elsewhere.
A store offering a lower gold rate may charge more for making or wastage, increasing the final bill. Another retailer may quote a slightly higher gold rate but offer lower making charges.
The difference becomes particularly important when purchasing heavier jewellery.
|Day
|22k Gold Rate
|24k Gold Rate
|26 Nov 2026
|1,12,652
|1,22,982
|25 Nov 2026
|1,11,120
|1,21,310
|23 Nov 2026
|1,14,613
|1,25,123
|20 Nov 2026
|1,13,203
|1,23,584
|19 Nov 2026
|1,19,066
|1,29,985
|18 Nov 2026
|1,20,459
|1,31,505
|17 Nov 2026
|1,23,127
|1,34,418
|16 Nov 2026
|1,23,092
|1,34,380
|13 Nov 2026
|1,24,470
|1,35,884
|12 Nov 2026
|1,26,677
|1,38,294
If you are planning to purchase gold, compare prices using the following steps:
Buying gold from another state can make financial sense if the overall price is lower. However, travel expenses and other costs could wipe out any savings.
Ultimately, Kerala is among the markets worth comparing when looking for competitive gold prices in India, but there is no permanent cheapest state. The best deal comes from comparing the gold rate, making charges and final bill for the same purity and jewellery design.