Who is Romita Mazumdar? Foxtale founder is only woman among Hurun’s 10 youngest entrepreneurs

Romita Mazumdar tops the women’s table in the Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2026. At 31, the Foxtale founder is the youngest woman featured in this year’s list. She leads the skincare and beauty company as its founder and chief executive.
Romita Mazumdar is the youngest woman on the Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U35 List 2026. The Mumbai-based Foxtale founder is among 10 youngest entrepreneurs, all aged 31.
She is among 23 women recognised, including 11 first-generation founders and 12 family business leaders. Mazumdar (5th) is the only woman among the Top 10 youngest entrepreneurs.
Other women featured include Radhika Ambani, Ananya Birla, Vrushali Prasade and Minu Margaret. Mazumdar first appeared on the list in 2025. Women account for 12.8% of all entrepreneurs recognised in this edition.
The Bengali-Punjabi entrepreneur started her role at Foxtale in February 2021. The company sells skincare products directly to customers (D2C), focusing on everyday needs. Its range includes cleansers, serums and moisturisers developed for Indian consumers.
In August, Foxtale announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.
Foxtale reaches customers through its own website and other online shopping platforms. It also sells through quick-commerce platforms, which offer rapid delivery. The business recorded revenue of ₹365 crore in the financial year 2025, according to Forbes.
The company has raised $56 million, or approximately ₹500 crore, in total funding. Its key investors include Z47, Panthera, Stride Ventures and Kose Corporation. Foxtale operates in the consumer goods sector, which is represented by seven entrepreneurs overall.
In one of her interviews, Romita Mazumdar once spoke about the stereotypes associated with Bengalis not being successful at business. She gave the examples of Emami, Boroline and her own brand to dismiss that notion.
“We are Bengalis. We love our bhaat and daal, and still build a very good business.
Before starting Foxtale, Romita Mazumdar worked in finance, including investment analysis and banking. She joined A91 Partners as an investment analyst in May 2019. Her role there continued until February 2021 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Earlier, she worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Palo Alto. She served as a technology analyst from June 2017 to April 2019. She also worked there as a summer analyst covering technology. That assignment ran from May to August 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Her earlier experience included another summer role in investment banking. She worked at Provident Healthcare Partners in Beverly Hills during 2015. That assignment lasted from July to September.
Mazumdar studied at UCLA between 2013 and 2017. Her studies covered business economics and financial mathematics.
Her college activities included LA Hacks and Bruin Value Investing. She was also involved with the USAC Election Board and OCHC Residential Life.
Before UCLA, she studied science with economics at Delhi Public School. She attended the school from 2010 to 2012. She served as president of its student council and debate committee. She also chaired the National Sports Tournament in 2012. Her secondary schooling was in Loreto Convent.
Her father is Bengali, and her mother is Punjabi. She grew up in a joint family in Ranchi.
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