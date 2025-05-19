‘Who will bail you?’: Rich Dad Poor Dad author sounds financial crisis alarm, asks people to buy ‘gold, silver, bitcoin’

Bestselling personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki on Monday issued a warning about an imminent global financial crisis, sounding an alarm on how the economy functions.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki gave the example of the collapse of hedge fund LTCM and how the Wall Street bailed it out in 1998. He then talked about how central banks got together to bail out the Wall Street.

However, he asked who would step in to rescue central banks like the US Federal Reserve, urging investors to take matters in their own hands and ‘bail’ themselves out.

“In 2025, long time friend, Jim Rickards is asking who is going to bail out the Central Banks?” he said in his X post.

He blamed former US President Richard Nixon for the compounded crisis that the world faces in the present.

“In other words each crisis gets bigger because they never solve the problem….a problem which started in 1971 when Nixon took the US Dollar off the gold standard,” Kiyosaki said.

Global crisis and Kiyosaki's advice The Rich Dad Poor Dad author said that the next financial crisis will be triggered due to a collapse concerning student debt.

“According to Jim Rickards the next crisis will be triggered by the collapse of $1.6 trillion in student loan debt,” he said.

He asked individuals to bail themselves out.

“As I have been warning for years the best way to protect your self is not by saving fake fiat money. As I stated over 25-years ago, in Rich Dad Poor Dad, “The rich don’t work for money” and “Savers are losers,”" he said.

“For most people the best way to protect yourself is by bailing yourself out.”

Kiyosaki said advised people to save real gold, silver and Bitcoin, saying that the crash that he warned about in his book has started.

“You bail you and your family out by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin…. No ETFs. The crash I warned about in Rich Dads Prophecy in 2012 has begun.,” he said.