Why activist investors are going to have a busy year

Take Japan. Many of those who picked fights there in the past, like T. Boone Pickens, a corporate raider who took on Koito Manufacturing in the 1980s, or TCI, which in 2008 dropped its investment in J-Power, an electric utility, came back bruised. Now, thanks to corporate-governance reforms over the past decade, Japan Inc has had no choice but to become more receptive. New stockmarket guidelines will go so far as to ask companies worth less than the book value of their equity to disclose their initiatives for improvement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}