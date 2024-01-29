Why airlines may not offer you free accommodation for delayed flights

Utter chaos. And Bolangady Gurunandan headed right into it. It would take some time for the senior citizen from Bengaluru to even figure out what was happening around him. It was at around 11am on 23 January when Gurunandan, 71, reached the Udaipur airport. He was well on time to catch his return flight to Mumbai after attending a wedding in Udaipur. His Vistara flight was delayed, the airport staff told him. All around him, he could see several disgruntled passengers and a few clueless airline staff. He decided to wait it out but it never occurred to him that he would be boarding the flight only the next day.