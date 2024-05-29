Why buying travel insurance may not be a good idea for all trips
SummaryFor domestic travel, shelling out extra on a comprehensive policy may not be advisable if you have medical insurance. In fact, travel insurance for domestic travel makes sense in specific scenarios.
Flights are booked, itinerary is planned and sunscreen is packed! But have you bought travel insurance to protect against a flight delay or an untoward accident wrecking your upcoming summer holiday? This protection comes at a fraction of the overall travel cost, especially in the case of international vacations.