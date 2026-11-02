Why cancer medicines may cost less from Nov 9: Full list of drugs, drop in MRP — patients could save ₹2,500-3,500/year

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) reduced the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines across brands with effect from 9 November 2026, according to an official release from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Department of Pharmaceuticals.
“The revised price list reflects the information submitted by companies up to 27 October, and it will be updated as and when manufacturers submit their revised prices of non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs,” the statement read.
A number of key anti-cancer brands are set to see steep price drops, as per the release. Notably, this comes after the NPPA, on 17 October, said it would enforce trade margin rationalisation (TMR) for 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs in the public interest.
The aim is to “make cancer treatment more affordable and improve access to anti-cancer medicines”, it said.
Manufacturers were instructed to submit their revised list to NPPA. The 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs include immunotherapy medicines used to treat over 20 types of cancer, Denosumab used by breast and prostate cancer patients, Pegfilgrastim used to prevent neutropenia in cancer patients, and Bevacizumab, which is approved for the treatment of colon, ovarian and cervical cancers, the report added.
According to NPPA, the anti-cancer drug market in India comprises about 225 drugs and 500 formulations. The annual market turnover is near ₹12,500 crore. It is estimated that patients will save ₹2,500-3,500 crore annually in out-of-pocket spending after these price cuts, Mint reported on 27 October, citing two officials and a government document reviewed.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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