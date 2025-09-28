Why Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy remains bullish on India's growth story
Capitalmind CEO Deepak Shenoy outlines why India’s economic fundamentals remain strong despite global turbulence.
The Mint Money Festival 2025 saw a gathering of experts from the financial services industry bullish on the Indian economy despite global headwinds. The event, aimed at unpacking investment vehicles and decoding financial jargon for investors gathered in large numbers, kicked off with a macro picture of the Indian economy presented by Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind. For Shenoy, the younger demographic, rising incomes, and more participation of women in the workforce can be key drivers of prosperity.