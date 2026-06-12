Why does couple earning ₹50 lakh hesitate to raise a child? CEO explains as Delhi's fertility rate dips to 1.2

As India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has plunged below the “replacement level,” underlining a widening demographic divide, a founder's social media post on what is driving the fertility decline is doing the rounds on social media.
According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024 published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, the national TFR declined to 1.9, a concern also flagged by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Manish Kumar, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of InsightsDNA, called the trend "worrisome" and attempted to identify the reasons behind the decline in fertility.
"We are celebrating the death of our own future. And nobody seems to notice except this man?
"Elon Musk called it a civilisational threat. And he was right. The reason being India's fertility rate has just fallen to 1.9. Delhi is at 1.2. Lower than Finland," Kumar wrote on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.
Kumar linked the decline to a number of factors, including rising living costs and demanding work cultures. He cited the example of a Delhi couple earning ₹50 lakh annually to illustrate his point.
Kumar stated that exorbitant school fees, expensive medical care and work pressure compel many couples to forgo having children.
"Private school: ₹2.5 lakhs per year for 18 years.
One medical emergency: Can wipe out ₹50 lakhs in weeks.
Housing: Needs both salaries just to afford the flat.
Work pressure: 60 hours a week for both of them.
Family time: Almost none.
So they decide — no kids," Kumar wrote.
"The educated class figured this out first. Now everyone else is following," he added.
He also pointed to late marriages, nuclear families and the lack of reliable support systems as factors contributing to lower birth rates.
While clarifying that having children remains a personal choice, Kumar warned that India was not prepared for the repercussions of an ageing population, including a dwindling labour force, escalating healthcare expenditure and increased pressure on social security schemes.
"And somehow we're celebrating. Like we solved overpopulation. Like we finally became developed. Like Europe. But Europe planned for this. They automated. They built pension systems. They prepared. India is doing none of that. We just stopped having kids and hoped for the best. We didn't solve anything. We just shifted the disaster. An ageing population that needs care. Fewer workers to support pensions. A healthcare system built for more young people. A tax base that's shrinking. Expenses that keep rising. I am not saying educated Indians should have more children. That's a choice. But we also shouldn't celebrate this without asking what comes next. It's honestly terrifying. What are we leaving for our children then?" he concluded.
The SpaceX CEO had drawn attention to India's falling fertility rate, noting that the country's birth rate has now dropped below the replacement level.
“India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” Musk wrote in a post on X on Saturday (June 6).
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint does not endorse them)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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