Why does couple earning ₹50 lakh hesitate to raise a child? CEO explains as Delhi's fertility rate dips to 1.2

As India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has plunged below the “replacement level,” underlining a widening demographic divide, a founder's social media post on what is driving the fertility decline is doing the rounds on social media.

According to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024 published by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, the national TFR declined to 1.9, a concern also flagged by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

‘We are celebrating the death of our own future’ Manish Kumar, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of InsightsDNA, called the trend "worrisome" and attempted to identify the reasons behind the decline in fertility.

"We are celebrating the death of our own future. And nobody seems to notice except this man?

"Elon Musk called it a civilisational threat. And he was right. The reason being India's fertility rate has just fallen to 1.9. Delhi is at 1.2. Lower than Finland," Kumar wrote on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Kumar linked the decline to a number of factors, including rising living costs and demanding work cultures. He cited the example of a Delhi couple earning ₹50 lakh annually to illustrate his point.

“The educated class figured this out first” Kumar stated that exorbitant school fees, expensive medical care and work pressure compel many couples to forgo having children.

"Private school: ₹2.5 lakhs per year for 18 years.

One medical emergency: Can wipe out ₹50 lakhs in weeks.

Housing: Needs both salaries just to afford the flat.

Work pressure: 60 hours a week for both of them.

Family time: Almost none.

So they decide — no kids," Kumar wrote.

"The educated class figured this out first. Now everyone else is following," he added.

He also pointed to late marriages, nuclear families and the lack of reliable support systems as factors contributing to lower birth rates.

While clarifying that having children remains a personal choice, Kumar warned that India was not prepared for the repercussions of an ageing population, including a dwindling labour force, escalating healthcare expenditure and increased pressure on social security schemes.

"And somehow we're celebrating. Like we solved overpopulation. Like we finally became developed. Like Europe. But Europe planned for this. They automated. They built pension systems. They prepared. India is doing none of that. We just stopped having kids and hoped for the best. We didn't solve anything. We just shifted the disaster. An ageing population that needs care. Fewer workers to support pensions. A healthcare system built for more young people. A tax base that's shrinking. Expenses that keep rising. I am not saying educated Indians should have more children. That's a choice. But we also shouldn't celebrate this without asking what comes next. It's honestly terrifying. What are we leaving for our children then?" he concluded.

What did Elon Musk say? The SpaceX CEO had drawn attention to India's falling fertility rate, noting that the country's birth rate has now dropped below the replacement level.

“India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” Musk wrote in a post on X on Saturday (June 6).