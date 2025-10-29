Reality hits home: Why India can’t afford to ignore property insurance

A home or a place of business is often the single largest investment a family or an entrepreneur makes. Protecting that investment should be as fundamental as building it. Yet in India, the conversation on home and property insurance remains muted, even as the risks continue to escalate.

Recent months have reminded us how fragile our assets are. Flash floods in Uttarakhand swept away homes and shops, while Himachal Pradesh has faced repeated landslides and blocked roads due to heavy monsoons. In northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, floods have disrupted both living and commerce.

These tragedies are a reminder that climate volatility, urban expansion, and rising asset values have made homes and commercial properties more vulnerable than ever. The financial and emotional costs of rebuilding from scratch can cripple households and businesses for decades. That is precisely why property insurance is a necessity.

High risk and rising asset values

While most parts of India are exposed to recurring hazards such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones, and landslides, the value of our homes and commercial spaces has surged.

In the last five years, home prices in Gurugram have risen over 160%, in certain micro-markets of Hyderabad by nearly 90%, and in Bengaluru by about 80%. This also means the cost of rebuilding today is far higher than when many of these properties were first bought. An uninsured loss now could set back a family or a business by decades.

What home insurance covers and why it matters

Home insurance protects not just the walls and roof, but also everything inside. A standard policy covers structural damage from natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and landslides, as well as man-made incidents such as fire, explosions, and vandalism. Heavy rains leading to floods or inundation, and the resulting damage, are also covered under most plans.

Yet many overlook the importance of contents insurance, which protects the possessions inside the home. This includes furniture, electronics, appliances, and even jewellery. In modern homes, the replacement value of these items can easily run into several lakh rupees. To protect these, one can, for example, insure a structure worth ₹50 lakh along with ₹10 lakh of household items for as little as ₹1,240 a year—a fraction of the potential replacement cost.

Fire-related claims have also been on the rise. With the growing use of high-load appliances such as air conditioners, water heaters, and kitchen equipment, the risk of electrical short circuits or overheating is increasing.

Why commercial property insurance is critical

For a business, a property is more than an address. It is a revenue generator. A warehouse, office, shop, or factory not only houses goods and equipment but also enables operations. Damage to such property disrupts supply chains, halts production, and stops sales.

Commercial property insurance goes beyond physical rebuilding. Many policies offer business interruption cover, which compensates for income lost during the rebuilding. This is critical for small and medium enterprises that may not have large cash reserves to withstand prolonged closures. Even clinics and design studios can benefit from coverage that includes damage to expensive equipment and interiors.

The broader economic impact is equally significant. When businesses go uninsured, a disaster can wipe out years of growth, trigger job losses, and strain local economies. For a country like India, where MSMEs contribute nearly 30% of GDP and employ over 110 million people, resilience of commercial property is a national imperative. It is worth considering whether mandatory property insurance for certain categories of establishments could serve as a safeguard, much like third-party motor cover for vehicles.

Global comparisons and the gap we must close

While over 95% of homes in the United States and 70–75% in the United Kingdom are insured, India’s home insurance penetration is negligible. Even among countries with similar per capita incomes, coverage rates are far higher. On the commercial side, too, many global economies mandate property cover for businesses operating in disaster-prone zones or for establishments above a certain size. This ensures faster recovery, protects employment, and reduces dependence on government relief.

The way forward

As we continue to build, buy, and invest in real estate, the responsibility to protect these assets should grow just as quickly. Property insurance, whether for a home or a business, is not a luxury. It is a safeguard for continuity and a buffer for resilience.

In a world where climate patterns are shifting, urban density is rising, and asset values are climbing, the cost of inaction is measured not only in money but also in the time and effort it will take to rebuild from scratch.

For families, it means preserving hard-earned savings. For businesses, it means securing jobs and ensuring uninterrupted contribution to the economy. For the nation, it means protecting the very foundation of growth.

The wise choice is to prepare today for what we hope never happens.

About the author: Sarbvir Singh is joing group CEO of PB Fintech