Reality hits home: Why India can’t afford to ignore property insurance
In India, home and property insurance is often overlooked despite rising asset values and increasing risks from natural disasters. Insuring properties is crucial to safeguard families and businesses against financial losses due to climate volatility and urban expansion.
A home or a place of business is often the single largest investment a family or an entrepreneur makes. Protecting that investment should be as fundamental as building it. Yet in India, the conversation on home and property insurance remains muted, even as the risks continue to escalate.