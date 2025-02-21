Why is Warren Buffett hoarding so much cash?
Karen Langley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Feb 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Summary
- Investors are poised to study the Berkshire Hathaway chairman’s annual letter for insights about the stock market.
The mountain of cash and Treasury bills at the famed investor’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, rose above $300 billion in the third quarter—easily a record and its highest as a percentage of company assets in data going back to 1998, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
