Why many NRIs are missing out on India’s market rally
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 8 min read 16 Jan 2024, 10:05 PM IST
- A complex documentation process for opening demat accounts is hindering their participation
The markets have been on a roll since the beginning of the new year, spreading cheer among Indian investors. That, though, offers no solace for many non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have been wanting to dabble in the Indian equities markets. A host of rules have made it nearly impossible for them to invest in Indian companies that are household names like the Reliance or Tatas.
