Why many NRIs are missing out on India’s market rally

Transaction charges are also higher in the PIS route. This is mainly because, unlike in the normal demat account where the funds can be transferred directly to your brokerage account to buy stocks, the PIS account funds cannot be transferred to the brokerage account. The funds need to be transferred first from the savings account to the PIS account and when this happens, the banks intimidate the brokers about this information. After the broker gets this information, the account holders can buy stocks, the value of which cannot exceed the amount thus transferred. Thereafter, the broker executes the trade and sends a copy of it to the banks for trade settlement. All this back and forth incurs an extra cost which the PIS account holder has to bear.