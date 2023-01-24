Midcaps likely to underperform in 2023 on broadening downgrades, says Nuvama2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Going ahead, brokerage house Nuvama expects both midcaps and smallcaps (SMID) to underperform benchmarks in 2023 on the back of broadening downgrades.
Midcaps were almost in line with the benchmark in 2022. While the Nifty rose 4 percent in 2022, the Nifty Midcap 100 added 3.5 percent during the year. Smallcaps, however, massively underperformed the frontline indices, down over 12 percent in 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×