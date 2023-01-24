Midcaps likely to underperform in 2023 on broadening downgrades, says Nuvama

As per the brokerage, market share consolidation and shift from unorganised to organised has been the key market theme over the last five years. This shift has benefitted midcaps more than largecaps as small shifts in their market share can result in much stronger demand and profit bounce, noted Nuvama. However, the environment is now changing with market share tailwinds behind and liquidity tightening. This typically tends to hurt listed companies; within it, the smaller and inefficient ones a lot more, the brokerage pointed out.