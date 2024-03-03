Money
Why Mirae’s Swarup Mohanty has ₹4 crore health cover for his family
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 03 Mar 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Summary
- Mohanty says he has tried to take as much medical cover as possible after a family health crisis.
Swarup Mohanty, 53, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (Mirae Asset MF), says he is very paranoid when it comes to medical insurance, especially after a family health crisis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less