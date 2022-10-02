Why mutual funds are better investment option for senior citizens?

Generally, senior citizens avoid investing in risk-related investment schemes. That's because they're already in their retirement days and cannot bear the losses and vulnerability that come with market-related instruments risk. They search for schemes that can offer guaranteed returns. In such cases, preference towards traditional schemes like Post Office savings option, banks fixed deposits, or even national pension schemes (NPS). However, what one forgets to understand is that MFs can in fact be opted as one of the vital investment options by elderlies due to their various benefits. Markets do witness short term shocks, however, in long-term, mechanisms here have given fruitful returns than compared to so-called traditional schemes.