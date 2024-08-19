Why people buy stories financial influencers peddle
Summary
- A confirmation bias is at work when finfluencers flaunt their success and tell the world at large that it is easy to make money from the stock market. Their followers want to believe them and so, they believe.
My feed of Instagram reels and YouTube shorts is full of videos featuring financial influencers(finfluencer) telling the world at large that it is easy make quick money from the stock market. Recently, I came across a video in which a 13-year old claimed to be the world’s youngest successful options trader on an influencer’s YouTube channel, saying that she earned “36-40%" annually from options trading.