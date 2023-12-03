comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Money / Why PPFAS stopped taking investments from US, Canada
Back Back

Why PPFAS stopped taking investments from US, Canada

 Sashind Ningthoukhongjam

Indian mutual fund companies need to register themselves with US and Canadian regulators if they want to market their funds there

Indians residing in those countries can, however, invest in the funds through their NRE and NRO accounts.Premium
Indians residing in those countries can, however, invest in the funds through their NRE and NRO accounts.

Mumbai: PPFAS Mutual Fund has stopped accepting investments from non-resident Indians based in the US and Canada, said chief executive officer Neil Parikh, at the fund house’s annual unitholders meeting recently. Parikh said this was because asset management companies are barred from marketing their fund in those countries.

Indian mutual fund companies need to register themselves with US and Canadian regulators if they want to market their funds there. Due to the cumbersome process of getting approvals from the regulators, almost all fund houses don’t offer online investing facilities to Indians residing outside the country.

“It seems that you cannot market your fund in these countries, and offering it online is also a form of marketing," said Parikh, explaining why the firm stopped accepting funds from both the countries. “We don’t want to get in trouble with the law"

To be sure, PPFAS is still accepting investments from those Indians living in the US and Canada if they apply for investments from India. NRIs can invest in Indian mutual funds using a non-resident external (NRE) or non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts.

Suresh Sadagopan, an investment adviser, who has a few US and Canadian clients, said he does not recommend their investing in Indian mutual funds as they may find it difficult to file tax returns since most funds do not meet the compliance requirements of the tax authorities in the US or Canada. However, he said that some PMSes are compliant with these laws and can invest in them or in funds that are domiciled in those countries but investing primarily in India.

Since Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) cannot invest in mutual funds online in most cases, some of them apparently hand over signed cheques to trusted relatives so that they can invest when market conditions are favourable , said an industry executive who did not want to be identified.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 10:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App