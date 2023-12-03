Why PPFAS stopped taking investments from US, Canada
Indian mutual fund companies need to register themselves with US and Canadian regulators if they want to market their funds there
Mumbai: PPFAS Mutual Fund has stopped accepting investments from non-resident Indians based in the US and Canada, said chief executive officer Neil Parikh, at the fund house’s annual unitholders meeting recently. Parikh said this was because asset management companies are barred from marketing their fund in those countries.